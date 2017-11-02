Lima man indicted in federal court

TOLEDO — A Lima man was indicted in U.S. District Court for selling fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, heroin and cocaine, including a fentanyl analogue that resulted in an overdose, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Toledo said Wednesday.

Lloyd T. Turks Jr., 23, was named in five-count federal indictment and faces one count of distribution of fentanyl, methylfentanyl, heroin and cocaine; one count of distribution of methylfentanyl; one count of distribution of cocaine and two counts of distribution of U47700, a fentanyl analogue.

The indictment further alleges that Turks sold drugs on several occasions between February and August 2017. One of the charges alleges that on Aug. 23 Turks sold U47700 in Lima that resulted in someone overdosing, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The lead agencies investigating the case are the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

“This is another example of an individual willing to distribute deadly drugs into our neighborhoods,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. “Law enforcement will continue to partner with the community in an effort to bring those that deal poison to justice.”

“With Ohio being at the epicenter of the heroin epidemic killing thousands, it is only by working together that a difference can be made,” said West Central Ohio Crime Task Force Commander Kevin Litsley. “The task force works closely with its counterparts at the local, state and federal levels. It is this collaboration that sends a strong message to drug dealers, who continue to illegally traffic the substances that ruin people’s lives across the nation.”

The investigating agency in this case is the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Ohio-1.jpg

Sold fentanyl, other opiods