Ottawa boutique changes locations

OTTAWA — The Olive Tree Boutique, a local children’s clothing, shoes and accessory store owned and operated by Allison Schroeder, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the new location at 133 S. Hickory St. in Ottawa.

Schroeder said the store opened in April but her storefront was located on the second floor at 129 N. Court St. across from the court house, and a lot of people didn’t know about it because of the location.

“It’s not quite Main Street but it’s better visibility,” she said of the new location.

Schroeder has worked retail most of her working career and knew she wanted to have her own business someday, she said. She decided on a children’s clothing store because she saw a need for one in the community, she said.

“We have Gustwiller’s [Clothing Co.] and Signature Look [Boutique] so we have men and women clothing covered, but what about our children,” Schroeder said. “We needed a good place to get quality children’s clothes.” So she decided to open one.

The lease for the original location expired on Oct. 28, so Schroeder said she had to move all her stock from that location and be ready for the ribbon cutting Saturday.

“I’ve had a lot of family help,” she said. “I would not have been able to do it on my own.”

The business itself is a family endeavor. It is co-0wned by her older sister, Kimberly Hite of Columbus, who also handles online details of the business. Hite also makes a lot of homemade items that are sold at The Olive Tree Boutique.

“We found, something you can get from someone locally, there’s a big push for that,” Schroeder said. “People are tired of big box stores and the same old thing.”

She said Hite is creative and so they decided to have homemade accessories, toys and other items available in the store. Their ultimate goal is to open a second The Olive Tree Boutique location in Columbus where they would sell ladies clothing and homemade items, Schroeder said.

For the ribbon cutting event Saturday, some special events planned for the new location, she said.

“We’re going to offer catalog discounts on special orders,” Schroeder said. “There will also be discounts throughout the store. My father has a bakery in Indiana, Poppy and Sweet Peas Cookies, and he will be bringing some cookies.”

By Bryan Reynolds breynolds@limanews.com

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362

