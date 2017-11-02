Absentee voting opportunity ends at 2 p.m. Monday

LIMA — Officials at the Allen County Board of Elections are encouraging voters who have mailed in their absentee ballot for this year’s general election to check their ballot status online by going to boe.allencountyohio.com. Information on the site will tell residents when their ballot was sent and when it was received in the board office.

The site will also indicate any issues that might arise with the ID envelope information so voters can contact the board and remedy any.

Individuals who are returning their absentee ballots must have them postmarked by Monday, Nov. 6, to be counted. Absentee ballots may be returned in person at the Board of Elections by the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In-person absentee voting continues through the weekend and will end at 2 p.m. Monday. The extended hours are as follows:

Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Monday 8 a.m.- 2p.m.

Absentee voting closes at 2 p.m. Monday.

Election Day Voting begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 7:30 p.m. Voters will need to vote at their designated polling locations. Some voters will find that their polling location changed since last year. Notifications were sent at the beginning of the year, however, only 40 precincts were open in the spring election and this will be the first time at their new polling location.

Allen County voters can go to boe.allencountyohio.com and click on “Find My Poll” to verify where they will need to vote Tuesday.

If you have any questions feel free to call our office at 419-223-8530 or visit our website at boe.allencountyohio.com