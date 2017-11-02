Posted on

Police calls


LIMA POLICE

South Jameson Avenue at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Wednesday.

North Shore Drive at South Collett Street, Lima — An accident resulting in property damage was investigated by police Wednesday.

North West Street at Grand Avenue, Lima — Officers were called to the scene of a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.

South Main Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to the report of a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

700 block of Albert Street, Lima — A report of the theft of an automobile was received by police Wednesday.

800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police received a report Thursday of a breaking and entering incident.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A caller told deputies Wednesday to report the theft of unspecified items.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_PoliceLights.jpg

