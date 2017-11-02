Police calls

LIMA POLICE
South Jameson Avenue at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Wednesday.
North Shore Drive at South Collett Street, Lima — An accident resulting in property damage was investigated by police Wednesday.
North West Street at Grand Avenue, Lima — Officers were called to the scene of a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.
South Main Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to the report of a robbery Wednesday afternoon.
700 block of Albert Street, Lima — A report of the theft of an automobile was received by police Wednesday.
800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police received a report Thursday of a breaking and entering incident.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A caller told deputies Wednesday to report the theft of unspecified items.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.