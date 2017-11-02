Area law enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes or persons listed. The Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of someone listed. Call 419-229-7867.

Crime of the week

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place sometime between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 1 a.m. Oct. 28 at a residence in the 600 block of Jacobs Avenue in Elida. The burglar or burglars gained access to the residence by pushing a window air conditioner in and then unlocking an exterior door. Several home electronics, including a Samsung 65” television, were taken, along with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Anyone with information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867) or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

Wanted people of the week

Dylan Giavonte Hartwell

Age: 25

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Felonious assault

Calvin Hawthorne Sr.

Age: 45

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 172 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Felony domestic violence

Landus Terrell Thompson I

Age: 48

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 169 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Receiving stolen property

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.