Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court

Oct. 24

Tanea T. Wilson, 34, of 425 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

William C. Basinger, 30, of 2355 Baty Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $1000 fine.

Claude L. White, 58, of 14 Hideaway Drive, Cridersville, pleaded not guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 130 suspended, $650 fine.

Charles T. Barfield, 40, of 622 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $400 fine.

Christopher D. Strickland, 29, of 765 ½ Greenlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 90 days jail, 64 suspended, $350 fine. Pleaded no contest to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jazquala N. Smith, 20, of 715 Gloria Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Colby V. Anderson, 24, of 829 S. Broadway, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Pleaded guilty to no passing zones. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jared L. Carmean, 21, of 116 E. Edwards St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tristan K. Perry, 19, of 1950 Brookwood Dr., Lima, pleaded no contest to no motorcycle endorsement. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nikolas J. Treadway, 20, of 384 Timber Ridge Road, Fayetteville, West Virginia, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Lawrence C. Cunningham, 50, of 1403 Sheridan Dr., Lima, pleaded n contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Richard Williams, 46, of 848 N. Main, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Brooklyn Q. Shurelds, 22, of 1212 Bellefontaine #7, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Terrance L. Hicks, Jr., 19, of 600 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Santiago I. Garcia, 22, of 4595 Gander Road, Canal Winchester, pleaded no contest to speed pass vehicle 70 MPH limit. Sentence: $100 fine.

Josiah H. Taylor, 20, of 4571 Club Valley Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to operating unsafe vehicle. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kyle A. Jackson, 27, of 1044 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Brad A. Bowers, 51, of 107 Pearl St., Gilboa, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $500 fine.

Hanz A. Darby, 20, of 700 W. Elm St., Apt. 5, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Mary A. Spurlock, 41, of 325 S. Leonard Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Leonard Bingham Jr., 50, of 1180 Bikini Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Nautica N. Liles, 20, of 465 Orena Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

David A. Willis, 55, homeless, pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shawn Clouatre, 54, of 409 S. Lynn St., Convoy, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon Martin, 26, of 624 Mount Holyoke Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to child endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $400 fine.

Tanea T. Wilson, 34, of 425 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine.

Stephanie P. Bulger, 54, of 518 W. Vine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jacob W. Shafer, 20, of 1103 N. Washington St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 10 suspended, $250 fine.

Edward T. White, 28, of 716 Franklin, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 85 suspended, $500 fine.

Charles T. Barfield, 40, of 622 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Charles T. Barfield, 40, 712 Ashton Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 17 suspended, $300 fine.

Oct. 25

Kayleigh Honeycutt, 27, of 112 Zillah St., Celina, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brooke A. Hentze, 27, of 1305 Rice Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Devante S. Neal, 22, of 620 Madison, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Devin J. Fink, 22, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, $250 fine.

Rachel Essex, 39, of 1806 Garland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to dog at large. Sentence: $150 fine.

Edmund R. Williams, 34, of 822 Mackenzie, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kati A. Stahl, 18, of 21128 Road C20, Continental, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Scott L. Suggs, 46, of 931 Richie, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $500 fine.

Demetrius T. Gordon, 31, of 1405 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Alan A. King, 37, of 726 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Scott L. Suggs, 46, of 931 Richie, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $600 fine.

Cameron M. Huggins, 31, of 2615 Stonywood Drive, Apt. C, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Erica Jones, 31, of 1643 W. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Eric A. Clampit Jr., 30, of 127 W. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $300 fine.

Melissa A. Reed, 42, of 1617 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $200 fine.

Katherine A. Ellis, 25, of 501 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed, school zone excess. Sentence: $100 fine.

Craig F. Bond, 19, of 41 Heather Ridge Court, Oxford, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $200 fine.

Oct. 26

Marcos B. Gozalez, 49, of 2145 N. Dixie Hwy., Lot 65, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 26 suspended, $250 fine.

Jesse D. Morgan, 35, of 204 Bryn Mawr Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Christina V. Ortega, 25, of 921 E. Defiance Trail, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

David L. Chamberlain, 19, of 1424 N. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Ryan L. Lamb, 33, of 4422 Stewart Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tommy J. McDuffie III, 33, of 316 S. Charles St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Jeremy Stark, 43, of 2010 Lennox, Lima, pleaded guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $200 fine.

Delquan M. Williams, 24, of 5208 East Road, Elida, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Rochelle C. Woods, 23, of 1638 Chandler Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Earnico D. Elliott Jr., 21, of 2008 Burch, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Sue Pryor, 72, of 910 Crayton Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to dog at large. Sentence: $100 fine.

Douglas L. Bowers, 60, of 302 W. Spring, Apt. 614, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dwight Burden, 58, of 1002 N. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Peter A. Lotzer, 31, homeless, pleaded guilty to visiting disorderly house. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Larenzo Kelly Sr., 29, of 910 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $850 fine.

Peter A. Lotzer II, 31, of 640 S. Metcalf, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Damon L. Sharkey, 44, of 116 E. Grand Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Richard P. Adams, 45, of 4679 CR 95, Dola, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Mario J. Lowe, 40, of 1269 Knollwood, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Gabrial A. McClellan, 45, of 339 W. Kibby, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Oct. 27

Scott C. Davenport, 51, of 21 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Brent M. Eversole, 38, of 2680 W. Market St., #110A, Lima, pleaded no contest to assault. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $250 fine.

Terrick D. Ellis, 41, of 317 S. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to use / possession/ sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Todd A. Ritchey, 30, of 2321 Garden Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jimmie Freeman III, 46, of 2506 Ridge Road, Apt. 1N, Lansing, Illinois, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

David G. Peve, 42, of 7495 Windsor Dr., Dublin, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Chad E. Moon Jr., 22, of 1156 Knollwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jon C. Miracle, 47, of 232 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, pleaded guilty to overloads. Sentence: $850 fine.

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 41, of 3 Elmview Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 3 days jail, $250 fine.

Lynnair Lowery, 36, of 509 S. Nye St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tyesha Jenkins, 26, of 443 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Raven S. Traylor, 19, of 403 E. Metcalf, Lima, pleaded no contest to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 26 suspended, $150 fine.

Amanda Pitts, 30, of 1815 E. Elm St., Lot #2, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Richard Evans, 18, of 449 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Michael L. Morrison, 33, of 302 W. Spring, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 180 days jail, 93 suspended, $250 fine.

Scott C. Davenport, 51, of 21 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Terrick D. Ellis, 41, of 317 S. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to falsification. Sentence: 90 days jail, 56 suspended, $250 fine.

Douglas L. Wilson, 46,of 1432 Lakewood, Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, 159 suspended, $250 fine.

Seth W. Adams, 30, of 406 E. Pearl St., Spencerville, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $450 fine.

Juan P. Falcon Rodriguez, 48, of 1336 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $450 fine.

Matthew S. Campbell, 33, of 439 E. Lehr St., Ada, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine.

Michael P. McGinnis, 65, of 1405 Southwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to hit skip real property. Sentence: $100 fine.

Oct. 30

Travis A. Dudgeon, 38, of 3263 St. Marys Road, Delphos, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 70 suspended, $600 fine.

Michael T. Skidmore, 48, of 4998 N. Barton, Mayfield Heights, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Cory A. Dodd, 30, of 540 N. Water St., Ft. Jennings, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Jerome D. Daniel, of 1609 W. Spring, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to pay city tax. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Clarance G. McNeal, 28, of 1357 Chestnut St., Lima, pleaded guilty to menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jerimy Higgins, 36, of 746 N. Main, Lot 73, Ada, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 180 days jail, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to endangering children. Sentence: 180 days, $250 fine.

Rakim Hawthorne, 18, of 143 E. Eureka St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to fail to file required report. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jaun A. Bevis, 19, of 960 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, drug suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Tynesha L. Thompson, 30, of 233 S. Kenilworth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine.

Timothy L. Betts, 38, of 626 S. Napoleon Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jamie S. Goodluck, 38, of 1015 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Brandon L. Jackson, 19, of 425 McPheron, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dawn E. Dawson, 49, of 935 E. North St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Eric L. Baumert, 23, of 1301 E. Market, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $300 fine.

Troy A. Lauck, 29, of 3720 W. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $450 fine.

Raven Davis, 27, of 1015 S. Reese Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Maurice Milton, 39, of 509 E. 4th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.