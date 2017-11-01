Posted on

Watchdog: Ohio inmate downloaded porn, music onto computer

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.

The Ohio Inspector General said Tuesday the inmate concealed a second hard drive inside his computer at Richland Correctional Institution.

An investigation found the inmate installed more than a dozen software programs and used a memory device in violation of prison policies.

The report also says pornographic films were found on the inmate’s hard drive. A history of internet searches for pornography was found on the computer of the teacher the inmate was an assistant to.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says it followed the report’s recommendations, including disabling computer entry ports and requiring frequent password changes.

