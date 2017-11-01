3 in Ohio House disciplined for harassment in recent years

COLUMBUS (AP) — Newly released documents show that three more state lawmakers in Ohio were disciplined over harassment claims in recent years and an aide was terminated in a separate harassment case.

Records released Wednesday by House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger follow the October resignation of state Sen. Cliff Hite. The northwest Ohio Republican acknowledged having inappropriate conversations and physical contact with a female legislative intern.

The latest records reveal that one Republican and two Democratic lawmakers in the House were subjected to separate independent reviews over harassment allegations.

One complaint reported an offensive comment at a social function and one lawmaker’s aide said she engaged in age discrimination. The third lawmaker’s case produced no written records.

Discipline included removal from committees and required anti-harassment training.

Leaders said all harassment claims are taken seriously.