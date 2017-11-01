Former Trump campaign manager speaks to Allen County GOP

LIMA — While President Donald Trump has faced consistent criticism among national media outlets, along with pressure to distance himself from social media and controversial statements, it is the president’s flamboyant nature and willingness to fight that got him elected in 2016 and he should not change a thing.

That advice came from Corey Lewandowski, a political commentator who was Trump’s campaign manager when he first announced his run for president. He gained national notoriety in March of last year after being charged with battery for allegedly grabbing the arm of a Breitbart journalist, after which the charges were dropped. After being dismissed from the Trump campaign that June, Lewandowski has continued to remain in the public eye, serving as a commentator on such networks as CNN, Fox News and One America News.

Lewandowski was the keynote speaker at the Allen County Republican Party BBQ and Rally on Wednesday at the UNOH Event Center. During his speech, he took aim at the national media coverage of Trump, noting that the overwhelming majority of coverage has skewed negative since the president took office in January. Lewandowski said he still counts it a privilege to have played a role in seeing Trump elected.

“I could never envision having the privilege of being part of such a very special campaign,” he said. “We had a very small team. We were like a family at the beginning, and we had such a great candidate, a candidate who was willing to push back on the false narratives of the media, who was free from donors and could say what he wanted to say.”

When it comes to those narratives and investigations into possible collusion with Russia during the election, Lewandowski pointed to it as an example of the media desperate to pin a scandal on the president.

“I was there, and I sat next to candidate Trump for 18 months, 18 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “Never in my tenure sitting next to him did I hear him say the word, ‘Russia.’ Cooperation, collusion, coordination never took place. What we have now seen is that this false dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and by the [Hillary] Clinton campaign at the behest of our top attorney.”

Lewandowski also took time to thank area Republicans for their support of Republican candidates, encouraging them to vote to remove Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, from office next year.

Corey Lewandowski, a national political commentator, speaks Wednesday during the Allen County Republican Party BBQ and Rally at UNOH Event Center in Lima. Lewandowski was also the initial architect of the Trump presidential campaign. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_110117GopBbq04cardinal.jpg Corey Lewandowski, a national political commentator, speaks Wednesday during the Allen County Republican Party BBQ and Rally at UNOH Event Center in Lima. Lewandowski was also the initial architect of the Trump presidential campaign. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly ckelly@limanews.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.