3 trustee seats up for grabs in Blanchard Township

OTTAWA — Blanchard Township voters will be choosing township trustees for two open positions, one unexpired position and two levies on Tuesday.

Chris Schroeder, of Leipsic, is running for the unexpired trustee seat against acting trustee Mark Maag, of Ottawa. The position will expire Dec. 31, 2019.

Schroeder grew up watching and helping his father, who was a trustee for 24 years, doing the job and knows what the position entails, he said. He would be active in the community and wouldn’t be trustee in name only, he said.

“I wanted to help the community,” he said. “Anybody in the township who has concerns could call or stop in and I would be available.”

His opponent, Mark Maag, was unavailable for comment.

Gerald Maag, of Leipsic, is running to keep the township trustee seat he has held for decades.

“I’ve been a trustee since 1990,” he said. “I know the township pretty well and figured I could use my experience one more time, at least.”

Gerald Maag’s two opponents are incumbent Anthony Crawfis, of Ottawa, and Jeremy Gerten, of Leipsic. Neither responded to multiple phone calls seeking comment.

A 2 additional mills, five-year road levy is on the ballot for Blanchard Township residents to vote on. The revenue of which would be used for road repairs in the township, Gerald Maag said.

Though it wouldn’t generate much money for the township it would create money to help the trustees keep up with road repairs, he said.

“A lot of the roads don’t have bases on them,” Gerald Maag said.

It’s basically a never ending cycle of repairing the miles or road in the township and starting over again, he said.

The infrastructure locally is failing because the state keeps chipping away at local budgets to finance their own projects, leaving local townships to pick up the slack, Gerald Maag said.

Blanchard Township is letting the current 0.5 mill fire protection levy expire at the end of the year but is replacing it with a 1 mill, five-year replacement fire protection levy, he said. The revenue from this levy will be used for maintenance of township fire equipment, Gerald Maag said.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Election2017-1.jpg

By Bryan Reynolds breynolds@limanews.com

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362