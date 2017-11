CONTINENTAL — Dupont Church of the Brethren is hosting revival services at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Monday, Nov. 13, Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the church, 104 N. River St., Continental.

