Teens charged in thefts from vehicles in Shawnee

SHAWNEE — Two area teenagers, one from Lima and the other from Gomer, were arrested Monday morning by Shawnee police officers and were facing charges of theft after some vehicles were broken into and items stolen from them.

Sgt. Adam Hoehn of the Shawnee Township Police Department said the department received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle driving in the vicinity of Evergreen and Poinsettia drives. An officer was dispatched to the scene and stopped the vehicle.

Inside the car, according to Hoehn, the officer discovered items that had been reported stolen from vehicles in the neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Dylan Ball, of Lima, and a passenger, Joshua Johnson, 18, of Gomer, were each facing charges of theft.

Not all items reported by Shawnee residents to have been taken from their vehicles has been recovered, Hoehn said.