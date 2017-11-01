Conditions of home explosion victims upgraded

LIMA — The conditions of home explosion victims, Jim and Fran Mauk, have been upgraded to fair, according to Lima Memorial Health System officials.

Fran Mauk suffered a fractured right hip that required surgery and her husband, James Mauk, suffered a fractured right femur, fractured wrist, broken back, fractured left fibula and tibia and multiple rib fractures.

It took firefighters almost an hour to dig the Mauk’s out from under the debris of their collapsed home, located at 4230 Slabtown Road on Oct. 23.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office investigation continues into the cause of the home explosion.

“The investigation is still active. The home is unstable, and the investigators are unable to get in to investigate at this time,” said Kelly Stincer, public information officer at the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Reynoldsburgh. “The investigators have not had a determination, and we do not have a timeline at this point.”