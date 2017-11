GILBOA — Gilboa United Methodist Church is hosting its annual steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the church, 102 Franklin St., Gilboa. Meal includes steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and butter and drinks. A free will donation will be accepted.

Carry out is available.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-calendar-6.jpg