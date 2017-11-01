Lima Mall plans events for grand arrival of Santa

LIMA — The Lima Mall will be hosting events to mark the grand arrival of Santa Claus starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, near Old Navy at the Lima Mall, 2400 Elida Road, Lima.

This year, the Lima Mall welcomes the Salvation Army with a 9:15 a.m. story about sharing and a kickoff to the Red Kettle Drive, followed a performance by Centre Stage Dance. Children can enjoy crafts and goodies while they wait for the arrival of the man in the red suit. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. on a fire truck from American Township.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-15.jpg