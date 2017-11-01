Cedar Point getting new coaster

SANDUSKY — Cedar Fair LP, which earlier announced several new attractions for 2018 at its amusement parks, including the Steel Vengeance hybrid roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, gave the remaining details Tuesday on its capital expenditures budget for next year.

Cedar Fair, which annually spends from $120 million to $150 million on new rides, attractions, and other improvements at its 11 amusement parks and three water parks, will bring “more enhancements than ever to the guest experience in 2018,” according to incoming CEO Richard Zimmerman, who will take the reins of the Sandusky-based company on Jan. 1.

In August Cedar Fair announced Steel Vengeance and three other roller coasters — the HangTime dive coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, the single-rail RailBlazer coaster at California’s Great America in Santa Clara, and Twisted Timbers, a hybrid coaster at Kings Dominion near Richmond, Va.

Cedar Fair also has said 2018 will see the completion of a two-year project: a 158-room, five-story addition to the Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point.

But Cedar Fair said Tuesday that it also is doing:

•A major renovation and expansion of its Peanuts-themed children’s area at its Carowinds park near Charlotte, N.C.; adding two rides, the Lumberjack pendulum and Flying Canoes interactive family ride, plus upgrading and expanding areas of the Splash Works water park at Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto; adding a new thrill ride, Delirious, at ValleyFair park near Minneapolis, and adding a family ride, Nordic Chaser at Worlds of Fun park near Kansas City, Mo.

•Cedar Fair said at the end of 2018 it also plans to add its new WinterFest holiday experience to two more parks to allow them to stay open in November and December. Kings Dominion is one of the two but the other will not be announced until early next season.

•WinterFest began at California’s Great America in 2016 and this month it debuts at Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, and Kings Island near Cincinnati. The program helps Cedar Fair increase its fourth quarter revenues.

The company said its 2018 capital expenditures budget also includes funds to upgrade restaurants or add new ones plus catering at California’s Great America, Carowinds, Kings Island, Dorney Park in eastern Pennsylvania, and Michigan’s Adventure near Grand Rapids. The additions will let the company focus on regional specialty foods, group business, and more food-themed special events.

Also, Cedar Fair said its successful “Pre-K Pass” program will be expanded to include versions at Cedar Point, Carowinds, and Dorney Park. The program, which earlier was tested at three other parks, provides free season passes for children ages 3 to 5. Parents must register eligible children, then activate the free pass by a certain date set by the parks.

