BLUFFTON — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is hosting its annual fall fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the church, 8375 Phillips Road, Bluffton. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and under.

Meal includes all the fish you can eat, an assortment of salads, baked beans, desserts and beverages.

