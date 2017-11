BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Creative Writers Group is hosting a creative writing showcase from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. main St., Bluffton.

A second session will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Bluffton Public Library.

Participants and observers are welcome to attend either session or both sessions.

For more information contact Jake Little at 567-242-8520.

