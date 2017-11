LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s is hosting the Ohio Thoracic and Cardiovascular Data Manager’s Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Auxiliary Conference Center, 718 W. Market St., Lima.

Approximately 90 data managers will travel to Ohio to attend the annual data manager’s conference.

