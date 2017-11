LIMA — The Knights of Columbus will be holding a purse bingo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Knights of Columbus, 810 S. Cable Road, Lima. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Knights of Columbus Hall or by calling 419-234-6730.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner served at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Father Herr Scholarship Fund.

