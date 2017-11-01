Joint Township District Memorial Hospital hosting holiday vendor fair

ST. MARYS — The volunteer department of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital is hosting a holiday vendor fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the hospital, 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys.

Some of the featured vendors include Longaberger, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Tastefully Simple, Third One Gifts, Wholly Holistic-Doterra, Picture Perfect, Rodan and Fields, 9ST-Woodworking, 315 Walnut Jewelry, LuLaRoe, The Pampered Chef, It Works, Rohrbaugh Wreaths and Crafts, Younique and more.

For more information contact Julie Jacobs at 419-394-3387 ext. 2808.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_JointTownshipDistrictMemorialHospital.jpg