Shopping boutique fundraiser benefits children through Allen County Children Services

LIMA — The Cole Collection, a holiday boutique shopping fundraiser, will run 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Knights of Columbus, 810 S. Cable Road, Lima. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at www.colecollection.org. Only 115 tickets will be sold.

There will be 12 to 15 shopping vendors selling women’s clothing, jewelry, handmade glass pieces, aprons, stationery and more.

Each tickets includes appetizers and desserts and is tax deductible.

Proceeds from this event will help with the purchase of Christmas gifts for foster children involved with Allen County Children’s Services.

