BELLEFONTAINE — The Top of Ohio Patriots will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, 2280 state Route 540, Bellefontaine.

Mike Gibbons of Parma will speak. Gibbons is vying for the Ohio GOP race for U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown.

