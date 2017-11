LIMA — A program for children ages 3 to 5 and their adult companions will be held on the topic of nuts at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the McElroy Environmental Education Center, 2355 Ada Road, Lima. Register by Tuesday by calling 419-221-1232.

Children will learn the importance of nuts and seeds. Come dressed for a hike in the woods.

