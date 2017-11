LIMA — The monthly call in Lupus support group will meet from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, by calling 1-888-NO-LUPUS.

This support group is an open, small-group environment that encourages discussion among lupus patients and their families. This support group is designed for individuals who do not live in close proximity to an in-person support group.

For more information, contact the Lupus Foundation of America at 888-666-8787 or visit www.LupusGreaterOhio.org.

