Goodwill Easter Seals hosting the Cost of Poverty Experience

LIMA — Goodwill Easter Seals is hosting a program, the Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE), from 2 to 4:30p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Goodwill, 2350 Allentown Road, Lima. Contact Amanda Williams, volunteer program manager at 419-993-2165 or a.williams@gesmv.org, for reservations.

The training offers participants a glimpse into the lives of low-income individuals and families living in our community. It helps organizations and communities work more effectively with low-income families to understand and address the issues of poverty more comprehensively.

