NEW HAMPSHIRE — The New Hampshire Community Church is hosting an election day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the church, located at 114 E. Market St., New Hampshire. A freewill donation will be accepted.

The menu includes turkey dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and beverage included. Carryout is available. Call ahead to 419-568-6535.

