Posted on

St. Mark United Methodist Church hosting election day meal and bazaar

, ,

Election day meal and bazaar, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima. Ala carte pricing in effect.

LIMA — St. Mark United Methodist Church is hosting an election day meal and bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima.

Meal items include chili soup, ham and bean soup, beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, coney dogs, sloppy joe and chicken sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks. Ala carte pricing will be in effect.

The bazaar consists of homemade baked goods, homemade Buckeyes, handmade knitted items, books, household goods, gently used holiday items and more.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-calendar-2.jpg
Election day meal and bazaar, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima. Ala carte pricing in effect.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:04 am
Updated: 5:04 am. |    

LPD chief says probe into Secession incident still underway

LPD chief says probe into Secession incident still underway
5:03 am
Updated: 5:05 am. |    

8 killed by driver on bike path in ‘cowardly act of terror’

8 killed by driver on bike path in ‘cowardly act of terror’
5:02 am
Updated: 5:05 am. |    

Wapak run ends in girls soccer regionals

Wapak run ends in girls soccer regionals