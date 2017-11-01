St. Mark United Methodist Church hosting election day meal and bazaar

LIMA — St. Mark United Methodist Church is hosting an election day meal and bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima.

Meal items include chili soup, ham and bean soup, beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, coney dogs, sloppy joe and chicken sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks. Ala carte pricing will be in effect.

The bazaar consists of homemade baked goods, homemade Buckeyes, handmade knitted items, books, household goods, gently used holiday items and more.

