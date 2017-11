LIMA — Ohio naturalist Jim McCormac presents a program on Ohio’s Flora & Fauna at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the OSU Lima Campus Visitor/Student Center, 3900 Campus Drive, Lima.

The program is co-sponsored by Tri-Moraine Audubon Society.

