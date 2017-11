LIMA — The UAW-Dana Local 1765 Retiree Chapter meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Holiday Inn & Suites, 803 S. Leonard Ave., Lima.

This will be an informational meeting to explain 2018 benefits and to answer questions to members.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-4.jpg