LIMA — Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Lima at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Tickets are $28 to $175 and can be purchased at the box office by calling 419-224-1552 or online http://bit.ly/2A7kXQI.

The show features over-the-top production and world-class Russian artists.

