OTTAWA — SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Ottawa is hosting its fall festival from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the parish, 307 N. Locust St., Ottawa.

Chicken and roast beef dinners will be served family style in the school cafeteria. Carry-out dinners are available. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Other features include country store with crafts, baked goods, holiday items, games and raffles.

