Tri State Gun Collectors holding show

Tri State Gun Collectors Show, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Hwy., Lima. Admission: $5.

LIMA — The Tri State Gun Collectors is holding a show from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Hwy., Lima. Admission is $5 for anyone 18 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

The Tri State Gun Collectors is hosting the ‘Chained Eagles Ohio POW/MIA Wall’ at this show. The entrance fee for veterans and their spouses will be waived as a token of appreciation to these veterans and their families for the sacrifices they’ve endured for everyone’s freedoms.

