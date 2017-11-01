Tri State Gun Collectors holding show

LIMA — The Tri State Gun Collectors is holding a show from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Hwy., Lima. Admission is $5 for anyone 18 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

The Tri State Gun Collectors is hosting the ‘Chained Eagles Ohio POW/MIA Wall’ at this show. The entrance fee for veterans and their spouses will be waived as a token of appreciation to these veterans and their families for the sacrifices they’ve endured for everyone’s freedoms.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-3.jpg