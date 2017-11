VAN WERT — Whitehorse Biker Church is hosting a special Sunday service from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church, 408 E. Main St., Van Wert.

Special guests include Kirk and Dr. Janelle Wade.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_download.jpg