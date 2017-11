DELPHOS — Landeck St. John the Baptist is hosting an all you can eat church dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in the church basement, 14755 Landeck Road, Delphos. Cost of the dinners are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Carry-outs are available.

Guests can choose between sausage and homemade sauerkraut or pancakes and sausage. Side dishes include mashed potatoes, applesauce, pie and ice cream.

