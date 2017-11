VAN WERT — Gerhardt Zimmermann, a Van Wert native, and The Canton Symphony Orchestra will be in Van Wert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S., Van Wert.

Tickets are $25 to $45 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 419-238-6722.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_NiswongerPerformingArtsCenter.jpg