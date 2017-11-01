Posted on

Lima Rotary Club hosting fall blood clinic Saturday

LIMA — The Lima Rotary Club is hosting its fall blood clinic from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street, Lima. Registration form may be downloaded from LimaRotary.com under the “Forms” tab.

Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive a low-cost blood screening from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE and URIC. Lima Memorial phlebotomists will be providing the blood draws for this event.

