CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein Cridersville is hosting a program on Theodore and Edith Roosevelt’s “National Parks” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Otterbein Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville.

Larry and Julie Marple will portray Teddy and Edith Roosevelt and describe how Roosevelt felt about conservation and preservation throughout his life.

