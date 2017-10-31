Posted on

Judge says man shouldn’t be exhumed twice, buried thrice

FINDLAY (AP) — An Ohio judge says a man’s remains should stay where they were reburied rather than being exhumed and returned to a family plot.

The Courier in Findlay reports the unusual case in Hancock County stemmed from a disagreement between relatives of the deceased man, William Eisaman Jr.

He died in December and was buried at a family plot at a cemetery in Arcadia. His wife had the remains moved to a cemetery near Van Buren after learning last summer that she couldn’t be buried beside him in Arcadia.

Eisaman’s sister wanted the remains returned.

A probate judge has denied that request, citing the law’s preference for a surviving spouse, as well as public policy on exhumations occurring for only the most compelling reasons.

An attorney says Eisaman’s sister will appeal.

