Charlottesville protest organizer allowed to move for job

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The chief organizer of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally has received permission to move from Virginia to Ohio after a judge agreed to modify his bond.

The Daily Progress reports 34-year-old Jason Kessler appeared in Albemarle County court Tuesday over a felony perjury charge from an incident unrelated to the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally. A woman was killed at that rally after a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters.

Kessler’s attorney, Mike Hallahan, told the judge that Kessler had found difficulty obtaining employment in Virginia but had been offered a sales job in Ohio.

The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made in January, alleging he was punched while petitioning to remove a Charlottesville councilman. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.

