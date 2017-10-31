Police calls

LIMA POLICE

Latham Avenue at Cable Road, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated by police on Monday.

East Market Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Monday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Monday.

North Jameson Avenue at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Monday.

Faurot Avenue at South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police on Monday investigated a traffic accident with injuries.

East North Street at North Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated on Monday.

900 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police received a report of a breaking and entering incident on Monday.

Delphos Avenue at North Baxter Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated on Monday.

1000 block of Loretta Place, Lima — Officers responded to a complaint of a barking dog Monday evening.

Brower Road at Molly Avenue, Lima — Police were dispatched to a fight in progress Monday night.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress early Tuesday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was reported to police Tuesday morning.

800 block of Roosevelt Street, Lima — A report of domestic violence was investigated by police Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.