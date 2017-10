BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Village Council is holding a special meeting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Bluffton Town Hall, Third Floor, 154 N. Main St., Bluffton.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the police department K-9 program.

