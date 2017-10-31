Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 20

Misty D. Burleson, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Jason Burleson, Ottawa. They were married March 2, 2011 in Las Vegas, and have one child.

Oct. 25

Rene A. Valdez, 31, 916 Sunday St., Defiance, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drugs (oxycodone), possession of drugs (cocaine), illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, having weapons under disability, and trafficking in drugs (cocaine).

According to reports of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Valdez, and Dakota J. Valdez, 20, of Defiance, were pulled over in Kalida at 1:53 a.m. Oct. 15, that resulted in the recovery of several drugs and drug-related items. The K-9 unit was called to the scene and deputies found 39.6 grams of cocaine, 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine, 19.5 grams of marijuana, 49 tablets of 30-gram Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, meth lab supplies, a large sum of cash and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Dakota Valdez is currently serving a 30-month sentence after pleading guilty to drug charges last May.

New Cases

Peggy J. Salinas, Continental, v. Nick A. Salinas, Napoleon; divorce with children.

Debbie Carmean, Lima, v. Ohio Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, and Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora; workers’ compensation.

Cory J. Trenkamp, Fort Jennings, v. NuMotion, Maumee, ATG Connecticut, Inc., Rocky Hill, Ct., United Seating and Mobility, LLC, Hazelwood, Mo., and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; personal injury.

Alexander J. Hernandez, Leipsic, v. Erika L. Hernandez, Leipsic; divorce with children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 12

Zachary W. Devrow, 28, 1201 Janiece St., Holland, Mich., charged with two counts drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Cortney L. Turner, 20, 111 North Drive, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to driving under FRA/non-compliance suspension and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine.

Oct. 20

Veronica L. Nartker, 42, 135 N. High St., Apt. A, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, fined $250, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of failure to display operators license upon request was dismissed.

Oct. 23

Andrea L. Robinson, 30, 927 N. Main St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: $100 fine, $50 suspended. She was also fined $50 for drug paraphernalia.

Justin W. Jones, 36, 500 N. Jameson Ave., Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to first offense OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, fined $750 fine, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP, and complete drug and alcohol assessment. Another charge of OVI was dismissed.

Oct. 24

Jason G. Knott, 46, 205 Blackthorn Drive, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Oct. 26

Lance R. Plunkett, 22, 329 B Hughes Lane, Somerset, Ky., pleaded no contest to falsification and was found guilty. Sentence: 30 days jail, and fined $100. He also pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine, and given a six-month license suspension.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 23

Village of Ottawa, default judgment v. Brian L. Fuerst, Ottawa, and Sara Fuerst, Ottawa, $3,585.74, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 24

Mariner Finance, LLC, Lima, default judgment v. Ernest Gutierrez, Ottawa, $903.69, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 25

Shawn T. Biesiada, Toledo, default judgment v. Tonya R. Finn, Fort Jennings, $1,164.30, plus interest and costs.

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, default judgment v. Lisa M. Henry, Ottawa, $1,581.85, plus interest and costs.

Cavalry Spv I, LLC, Columbus, agreed judgment v. John C. Cheek, Continental, $6,880.18, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 26

Discover Bank, New Albany, default judgment v. Dean W. Ricker, Kalida, $2,024.28, plus costs.

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, default judgment v. Jonathan Delarber, Continental, $1,220.95, plus costs.

Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc., Lima, default judgment v. Latosha M. Nance, Celina, $1,556, plus interest and costs.

Imaging Consultants of Findlay, default judgment v. Terri R. Vogt, Ottawa, $443, plus interest and costs.