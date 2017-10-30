Posted on

Man found guilty in Ohio shooting that killed 2, injured 3

,

WARREN (AP) — A jury has convicted an Ohio man of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute over a woman the shooter had been dating.

Nasser Hamad was convicted Monday of both aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder and could receive a death sentence.

The shooting in February happened in Howland Township near Warren.

Township police say Hamad and one of the injured men argued over a woman who apparently was dating Hamad. Police say that man and four other people drove to Hamad’s house and a fight broke out.

Police say Hamad allegedly got a gun from his house and began shooting.

A defense attorney says the five attacked Hamad and that the shooting was in self-defense.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_Ohio-3.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:39 pm |    

5 seek Bath Township trustees post

5 seek Bath Township trustees post
6:32 pm |    

Stocks around the world take a pause ahead of frenetic week

Stocks around the world take a pause ahead of frenetic week
4:00 pm |    

Christina Ryan Claypool: Loving the posts about your grandchildren

Christina Ryan Claypool: Loving the posts about your grandchildren