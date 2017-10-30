5 seek Bath Township trustees post

LIMA — In the race for Bath Township trustee, five people are running for two seats.

The incumbent, Roy Hollenbacher, seeks to be re-elected for another term.

“I’ve been a township trustee since 1998, a little less than Dave Berger has been mayor,” Hollenbacher said.

“I tell people Bath Township is a great place to live, work and raise our families. We got a great school system. We got several of the metropolitan parks in our township. The colleges — OSU and Rhodes [State] is in our township. I don’t know where you could be happier living than here,” he added.

“We have a very low township tax rate. We have an excellent fire department, an excellent EMS service in Bath Township. Our roads are in great shape,” Hollenbacher continued.

One of the challengers is Robert Sielschott. This is his first foray into running for office.

“I am on the state audit committee that oversees internal audit functions for all of the state agencies in Columbus. I’m an NFIB Area Action Council Chairman and also on their state leadership committee and I’m also on the finance committee of the Chamber [in Lima/Allen County], so I’ve been doing those things probably for 30 years while I was building my business here in Bath. I think it’s probably wrong to say I’m a novice at the idea of politics, especially on the policy side, which I think is the part of it I enjoy,” Sielschott said.

Another challenger is Brad Baxter.

“I just want to be able to give back to the community that I feel I’ve gotten so much from myself. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of positive people in my life from the Bath community,” Baxter said.

“I’ve worked in construction for 25 years and currently work for Sidney Electric as the Director of Safety,” he added.

“I’ve done things to learn more about my community such as participating and graduating from the Allen Lima Leadership Class of 2008,” Baxter continued. “I think a lot of residents of Bath Township, first-class people and they deserve first-class attention and I feel like I’m the person to help provide that. I want to work for the citizens of Bath Township and feel I can do a good job of that.”

Kevin Schmiedebusch also wants the Bath Township trustee’s job.

“I want to grow our community, offer our township residents good government at an affordable price so that we can grow our workforce into the future and to help our future generations,” he said.

Schmiedebusch has never held political office before.

“I do serve at the township currently on the Zoning Board of Appeals but I do have a lot of background. I deal with governmental installations and government agencies in the work that I do and I’ve done that for 30 years and I’ve served on various committees as chairperson like the Ohio Contractor’s Association and I’m on boards at the Apollo Career Center and different places,” he said.

The fifth candidate, Michael Meeks, refused to comment on his candidacy.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_Election2017-1.jpg

2 seats are open

By Sam Shriver, sshriver@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Shriver 567-242-0409.

