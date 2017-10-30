Program aims to welcome newcomers to Lima

LIMA — Moving to a new community can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, with new arrivals facing periods of transition, getting to know not only new people but new places and new community dynamics. A program from the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce aims to take the trepidation out of moving to Lima, demonstrating that Lima can be a welcoming place for newcomers.

Engage Lima is a “welcome to Lima” initiative that pairs residents who have moved to the Lima area within the past year or two with “community ambassadors” who can then introduce those new residents to regional amenities while also offering a positive impression of the community. The goal is to pair ambassadors and newcomers based on shared interests in order to better direct those new residents to amenities that interest them.

“We want them to feel more welcome and engage in the community,” Chamber of Commerce Director of Programs Adah Ellerbrock said.

As part of that program, the chamber will hold a lunch event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Milano Cafe, one of several luncheons and mixer events aimed to welcome newcomers to the area.

“We are looking for community ambassadors to volunteer their time to come out, stop in and welcome people to the community,” Ellerbrock said. “If you would like to be one of them, let me know, and we’ll ask you a series of questions so we can best pair you up with someone who is new to the area.”

To learn about the program or to sign up to be a community ambassador, contact Ellerbrock at 419-222-6045 or go to http://www.limachamber.com.

By Craig Kelly ckelly@limanews.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.