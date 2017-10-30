Posted on

Lima firefighters respond to Kibby Street blaze


LIMA — A morning house fire in Lima on Monday caused an estimated $4,500 in damages to the residential structure. No one was home at the time of the blaze, which caused an estimated $4,500 in damages.

According to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:52 a.m. to 619 E. Kibby St. in response to the report of a fire. Upon their arrival firefighters found light smoke coming from the residence and then found a fire behind a stairwell on the first floor of the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished but caused “considerable damage” to the firewell, according to reports.

The home, owned by Michael Watson, was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. Crews from AEP were called to the scene to disconnect the electrical service to the home.

