Lima firefighters respond to Kibby Street blaze

LIMA — A morning house fire in Lima on Monday caused an estimated $4,500 in damages to the residential structure. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

According to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:52 a.m. to 619 E. Kibby St. in response to the report of a fire. Upon their arrival firefighters found light smoke coming from the residence and then found a fire behind a stairwell on the first floor of the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished but caused “considerable damage” to the firewell, according to reports.