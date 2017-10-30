St. Marys company celebrates 20th anniversary

ST. MARYS — Capabilities celebrated it’s 20th anniversary of assisting people with employment services, day habilitation services, and driver training.

Started in 1997, Capabilities has offices in St. Marys, Toledo, Fremont, Findlay, Dayton, Circleville and Wheelersburg as well as operating day services in St. Marys, Findlay, Dayton and Piqua.

“I never imagined our idea and dream would come this far,” Capabilities CEO Karen Blumhorst said. “Twenty years ago we started by helping just one person obtain a job, and now we help more than 2,300 people a year transforming lives one person at a time.”