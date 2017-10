LIMA — Black Lace Hair Salon will provide free haircuts to veterans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Haircuts will be conducted on a walk-in basis, with veterans required to produce a military ID or other paperwork to verify their status.

The salon, located at 768 N. Main St., is also collecting nonperishable food items to be donated to the Veterans Food Pantry on Nov. 11.

For information, contact Jesse Lowe II at 419-516-4007.