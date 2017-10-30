Area Agency on Aging 3 forms Silver Birch Foundation

LIMA — The Area Agency on Aging 3 has formed a Silver Birch Foundation to support its mission to provide life-span resources that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities, and family caregivers.

The following individuals have been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Silver Birch Foundation: President, Donna Grimm; Vice President/CEO, Jacquleyn Bradley; Treasurer, Sheila Kimmel; Secretary, LeAnn Rolland; Recording Secretary, Stephanie Lane; Craig Geise and John Bowker.